Zacks: Brokerages Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $31,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.39. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -2.99%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

