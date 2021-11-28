$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

