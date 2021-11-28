$0.53 EPS Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,285,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 259,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.27%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

