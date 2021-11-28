iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,221 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG opened at $85.47 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

