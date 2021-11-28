Tiaa Fsb Buys 2,797 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,760,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

ES opened at $84.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

