Marshall Wace LLP Invests $533,000 in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCTX shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

