PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $183.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

