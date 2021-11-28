Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 139,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 876,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,220,000 after purchasing an additional 214,179 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

IFF opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

