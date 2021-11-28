Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,848 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.76 and its 200 day moving average is $255.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total value of $689,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,087,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,846 shares of company stock worth $12,350,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

