Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,522 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,475 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,088,964 shares of company stock valued at $714,739,430 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $334.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.