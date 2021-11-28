Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $338.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $225.82 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.38.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

