Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 161,824 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 161,824 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 127.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 102,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

