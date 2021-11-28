FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $32,000 in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

