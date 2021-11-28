1,193 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.22.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

