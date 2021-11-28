Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.