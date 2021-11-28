Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,406 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $121.27 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

