Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,363 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $284,000.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

