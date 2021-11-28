UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

