Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.35 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

