Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of HLI opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

