Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after buying an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.