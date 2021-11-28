Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

