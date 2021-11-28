Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 120,562 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $64.12 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

