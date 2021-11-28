Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $666.91 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.13 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $592.21 and its 200 day moving average is $534.86. The company has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

