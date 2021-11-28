Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 15,900 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

