Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,745,000.

NYSEARCA COMB opened at $29.82 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

