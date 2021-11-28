Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $212.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $149.33 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

