Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.51 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.56.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,376. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

