Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.44. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 149,626 shares changing hands.

TXP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.70.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.