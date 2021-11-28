LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.36 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

