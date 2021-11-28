-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Ocular Therapeutix also posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

OCUL opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $501.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.85. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

