Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the October 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.09 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.