Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 68.6% in November

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the October 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.53 on Friday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

