InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of InterPrivate II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPVA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.