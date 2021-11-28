Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 47.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 67.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $1,592,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT opened at $37.15 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.