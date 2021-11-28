Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,700 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 154,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 42,141 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $3,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

