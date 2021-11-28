Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

