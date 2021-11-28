State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,648 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in FB Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 48.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 801.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 475,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in FB Financial by 105,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.