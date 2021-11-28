Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ECPG opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.