Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Cohu worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock worth $377,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $33.72 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

