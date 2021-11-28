Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

