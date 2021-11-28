State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 334.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Strategic Education worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 5.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

