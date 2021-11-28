First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,303 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of First Hawaiian worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FHB opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

