NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

