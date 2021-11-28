Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,684,934 shares trading hands.
NAK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.78.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
