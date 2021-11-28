Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,684,934 shares trading hands.

NAK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 913,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 385,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

