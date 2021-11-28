PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 7th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,584 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of PayPal worth $451,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.