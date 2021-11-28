IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 473.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

NYSE ACM opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

