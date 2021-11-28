Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conformis were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Conformis by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,651,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 373,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conformis by 13,615.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 7,028,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 233,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

