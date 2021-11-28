Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $112,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.82 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

