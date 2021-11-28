Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.12. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,385.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after acquiring an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

